XP Power (LON:XPP) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital restated their buy rating on shares of XP Power (LON:XPP) in a report published on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 6,500 ($86.20) price target on the stock.

XPP stock opened at GBX 5,170 ($68.56) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of £1.02 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.82. XP Power has a 12-month low of GBX 4,160 ($55.17) and a 12-month high of GBX 5,800 ($76.91). The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 5,202.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 5,251.21.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 9th will be issued a GBX 21 ($0.28) dividend. This is a positive change from XP Power’s previous dividend of $19.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a yield of 0.41%. XP Power’s payout ratio is presently 0.49%.

XP Power Limited, an investment holding company, designs and manufactures power supply solutions in Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers AC-DC power supplies, DC-DC converters, high voltage AC-DC power supplies, high voltage DC-DC converters, RF power systems, EMI filters, custom power supplies, and 3 phase power sources.

