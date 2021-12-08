XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $101.00 target price on the transportation company’s stock.

XPO has been the topic of several other reports. Cowen reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of XPO Logistics in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Barclays lowered their price objective on XPO Logistics from $180.00 to $110.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Bank of America cut XPO Logistics from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the company from $97.00 to $88.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on XPO Logistics from $161.00 to $101.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price target on XPO Logistics from $161.00 to $101.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, XPO Logistics currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $121.17.

Shares of XPO opened at $79.30 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $79.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $103.95. XPO Logistics has a 52 week low of $63.24 and a 52 week high of $90.78. The stock has a market cap of $9.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 2.08.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.06 billion. XPO Logistics had a return on equity of 26.07% and a net margin of 1.91%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that XPO Logistics will post 4.17 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in XPO Logistics in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Capital Analysts LLC increased its stake in XPO Logistics by 217.8% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 321 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in XPO Logistics by 130.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 461 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new stake in XPO Logistics in the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in XPO Logistics in the 3rd quarter worth $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.68% of the company’s stock.

XPO Logistics Company Profile

XPO Logistics, Inc engages in the provision of supply chain solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment includes truck brokerage, expedite, intermodal, drayage, last mile, less-than-truckload, full truckload, global forwarding and managed transportation.

