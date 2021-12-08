Yalla Group (NYSE:YALA) Stock Price Up 8%

Yalla Group Limited (NYSE:YALA) rose 8% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $7.43 and last traded at $7.41. Approximately 37,088 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 1,793,402 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.86.

Separately, Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Yalla Group from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.51. The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 18.00 and a beta of 2.03.

Yalla Group (NYSE:YALA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.01. Yalla Group had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 26.30%. The company had revenue of $71.31 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.43) EPS.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Yalla Group by 180.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 8,536 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Yalla Group during the third quarter worth approximately $561,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Yalla Group by 49.3% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 23,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 7,906 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Yalla Group by 973.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 168,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,279,000 after acquiring an additional 152,816 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Yalla Group by 81.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 373,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,833,000 after buying an additional 167,968 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.87% of the company’s stock.

About Yalla Group (NYSE:YALA)

Yalla Group Limited operates a voice-centric social networking and entertainment platform under the Yalla name primarily in the Middle East and North Africa region. The company's platform sells virtual items, as well as provides upgrade services. It also offers group chatting and games services.

