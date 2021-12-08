YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC Acquires 2,351 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 5.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 49,211 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,351 shares during the quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $2,863,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MDLZ. Amundi bought a new stake in Mondelez International during the 2nd quarter valued at $180,167,000. Parnassus Investments CA increased its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 17.5% in the second quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 13,458,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $840,336,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000,078 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 84.0% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,088,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,873,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410,100 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Mondelez International in the second quarter worth $76,442,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in Mondelez International by 180.8% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,651,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,885,000 after acquiring an additional 1,063,401 shares in the last quarter. 75.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

In related news, Director Peter W. May sold 431,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.32, for a total value of $25,997,920.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter W. May sold 1,250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.66, for a total transaction of $78,325,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,374,366 shares of company stock valued at $147,465,828. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ MDLZ opened at $61.41 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.91 and a 12-month high of $65.60. The firm has a market cap of $85.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.62, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.71.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. Mondelez International had a net margin of 15.70% and a return on equity of 14.54%. The business had revenue of $7.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $69.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.86.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America; Asia, Middle East, and Africa; Europe; and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum & candy, cheese & grocery and meals.

Featured Article: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDLZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.