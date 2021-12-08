YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC Acquires 5,133 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 26.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,197 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,133 shares during the period. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.8% in the third quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 60,780 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,308,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Narwhal Capital Management grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 2.1% during the third quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 118,493 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,450,000 after purchasing an additional 2,474 shares during the period. Lake Point Wealth Management grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 59.8% during the third quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 1,082 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period. TFG Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 1.2% during the third quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 18,910 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 1.1% during the third quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 31,009 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,688,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. 71.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ CSCO opened at $58.08 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.46. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.35 and a twelve month high of $60.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market capitalization of $244.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.59, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.93.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.02. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 30.59% and a net margin of 22.44%. The business had revenue of $12.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 4th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.02%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CSCO shares. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Cisco Systems from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Westpark Capital started coverage on Cisco Systems in a report on Friday, September 24th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Raymond James raised their price target on Cisco Systems from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Cisco Systems from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.24.

In related news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 162,959 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.45, for a total value of $9,036,076.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 12,722 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.80, for a total value of $697,165.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 176,149 shares of company stock worth $9,760,550 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

