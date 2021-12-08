YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC Grows Holdings in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,828 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after buying an additional 221 shares during the quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Illumina were worth $2,364,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Illumina during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Illumina during the second quarter worth $35,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in Illumina during the second quarter worth $35,000. Tsfg LLC lifted its stake in Illumina by 1,580.0% during the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 84 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new position in Illumina during the second quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors own 88.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ILMN shares. TheStreet cut Illumina from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $390.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Illumina from $493.00 to $437.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their price target on Illumina from $425.00 to $420.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $429.75.

NASDAQ:ILMN opened at $369.43 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $392.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $438.86. The firm has a market cap of $57.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.66, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.90. Illumina, Inc. has a 52-week low of $335.68 and a 52-week high of $555.77. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The life sciences company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.21. Illumina had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 21.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.02 earnings per share. Illumina’s revenue was up 39.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Illumina, Inc. will post 5.61 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Charles Dadswell sold 314 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $377.86, for a total value of $118,648.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Alexander Aravanis sold 2,926 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.21, for a total value of $1,197,348.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,207 shares of company stock valued at $5,862,190 in the last quarter. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets, and enable the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.

