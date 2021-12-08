YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,964 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 162 shares during the quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $1,339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Waste Management in the 2nd quarter worth $395,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its stake in Waste Management by 41.1% in the 2nd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 8,933 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,252,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Waste Management by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 26,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,687,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Waste Management in the 2nd quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Waste Management by 62.3% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,548 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 978 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WM opened at $164.25 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $159.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $151.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.82. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12-month low of $109.11 and a 12-month high of $168.04.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.36 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.55 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 27.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.575 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. Waste Management’s payout ratio is 55.69%.

Separately, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Waste Management from $157.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.00.

In other Waste Management news, SVP Tara J. Hemmer sold 12,186 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.07, for a total value of $1,816,567.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3. The Tier 1 segment comprises of areas in the Southern United States. The Tier 2 segment comprises of areas located in the Midwest and Northeast United States.

