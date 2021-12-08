YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC Has $12.83 Million Stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 37,810 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,233 shares during the period. Facebook accounts for 3.2% of YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $12,832,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Facebook in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Facebook in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in Facebook in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Facebook in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, True Link Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Facebook in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. 65.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Facebook from $385.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Facebook from $500.00 to $430.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Monness Crespi & Hardt dropped their price objective on shares of Facebook from $500.00 to $460.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Facebook from $450.00 to $425.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised shares of Facebook from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $398.21.

In related news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.89, for a total transaction of $526,675.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total transaction of $83,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 1,577,363 shares of company stock worth $541,049,646 over the last quarter. Insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FB opened at $322.81 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $331.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $345.30. Facebook, Inc. has a 12 month low of $244.61 and a 12 month high of $384.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $897.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.04, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.29.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $29.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.52 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 35.88% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.71 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

