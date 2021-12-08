YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC Has $2.89 Million Stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 4.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 17,064 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 759 shares during the period. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $2,887,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC now owns 16,692 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,824,000 after buying an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. Narwhal Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 70,941 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $12,001,000 after buying an additional 1,507 shares during the last quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 63.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 1,719,711 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $290,924,000 after buying an additional 669,432 shares during the last quarter. Family Capital Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Family Capital Trust Co now owns 36,671 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $6,204,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 13,089 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,214,000 after buying an additional 1,387 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Shares of NYSE:DIS opened at $150.81 on Wednesday. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $142.04 and a 52-week high of $203.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $164.92 and a 200 day moving average of $173.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $274.12 billion, a PE ratio of 138.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.13). Walt Disney had a return on equity of 4.86% and a net margin of 2.96%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.20) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DIS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wolfe Research lowered their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $209.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $220.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $230.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $200.54.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Media Networks, Parks, Experiences and Products, Studio Entertainment and Direct-to-Consumer and International (DTCI). The Media Networks segment includes cable and broadcast television networks, television production and distribution operations, domestic television stations, radio networks and stations.

Read More: Federal Reserve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.