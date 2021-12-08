YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC Has $3.41 Million Stock Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 3.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 58,022 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,969 shares during the period. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $3,413,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in XOM. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 63.8% in the 2nd quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,440 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. RDA Financial Network raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 4,518 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 44,179 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,787,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058 shares during the last quarter. Triumph Capital Management bought a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 2nd quarter worth $448,000. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 33,928 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.66% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on XOM. Truist lowered Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Truist Securities lowered Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas lowered Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.72.

XOM opened at $62.27 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $62.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $263.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $40.44 and a one year high of $66.38.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $73.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.05 billion. Exxon Mobil had a negative net margin of 2.39% and a positive return on equity of 8.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.18) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. This is a positive change from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.65%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is -253.24%.

In other Exxon Mobil news, Director Michael J. Angelakis purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $64.00 per share, for a total transaction of $320,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders purchased 5,544 shares of company stock valued at $352,640 over the last quarter. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

