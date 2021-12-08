YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC Has $3.93 Million Stock Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 5.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,441 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the quarter. Netflix accounts for approximately 1.0% of YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $3,931,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 19,206,004 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $10,144,956,000 after acquiring an additional 2,319,459 shares during the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 6,008,063 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $3,173,519,000 after acquiring an additional 850,245 shares during the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 4,388,098 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,317,837,000 after acquiring an additional 560,665 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Netflix in the 2nd quarter valued at $266,342,000. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its position in Netflix by 237.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 584,808 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $308,901,000 after purchasing an additional 411,745 shares during the last quarter. 79.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NFLX stock opened at $625.58 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $648.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $575.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $478.54 and a 1 year high of $700.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $277.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.36, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.85.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $7.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.48 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 17.64% and a return on equity of 38.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.74 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.81 EPS for the current year.

NFLX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Erste Group raised Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Benchmark raised their target price on Netflix from $448.00 to $493.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen increased their price target on Netflix from $650.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Truist increased their price target on Netflix from $600.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, JP Morgan Cazenove raised their target price on Netflix from $625.00 to $705.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $667.70.

In related news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 2,472 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $700.19, for a total value of $1,730,869.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Gregory K. Peters sold 7,058 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total transaction of $4,940,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 125,070 shares of company stock valued at $79,525,491 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

