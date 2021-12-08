YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC Has $7.09 Million Stock Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC lessened its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 6.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,321 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 902 shares during the period. Adobe makes up approximately 1.8% of YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $7,093,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adobe in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in Adobe during the second quarter worth $29,000. Atlantic Trust LLC bought a new stake in Adobe during the second quarter worth $34,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Adobe by 53.3% during the third quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 92 shares of the software company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Adobe by 220.6% during the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 109 shares of the software company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE opened at $649.96 on Wednesday. Adobe Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $420.78 and a fifty-two week high of $699.54. The stock has a market cap of $309.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.76, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $635.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $613.92.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 20th. The software company reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.10. Adobe had a net margin of 38.67% and a return on equity of 35.95%. The business had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 10.52 EPS for the current year.

In other Adobe news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $620.26, for a total value of $24,810,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 582 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $650.91, for a total transaction of $378,829.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 44,155 shares of company stock worth $27,445,489. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $770.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a report on Thursday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Adobe from $660.00 to $680.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Adobe from $630.00 to $730.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Adobe from $725.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Adobe from $600.00 to $680.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Adobe has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $693.80.

About Adobe

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

