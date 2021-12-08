YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC Purchases 3,386 Shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 15.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,109 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,386 shares during the period. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $999,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENB. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enbridge in the 1st quarter valued at about $226,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in shares of Enbridge by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 16,529 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $662,000 after buying an additional 1,816 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enbridge in the 2nd quarter valued at about $472,000. Veriti Management LLC grew its position in shares of Enbridge by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 17,784 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $712,000 after buying an additional 2,745 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of Enbridge by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 18,474 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $739,000 after buying an additional 1,906 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.95% of the company’s stock.

ENB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. CIBC upped their price target on Enbridge from C$57.00 to C$58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Enbridge from C$61.00 to C$60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Enbridge from C$41.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Enbridge from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Enbridge from C$55.00 to C$57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Enbridge has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.00.

ENB stock opened at $38.70 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.97. Enbridge Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.61 and a fifty-two week high of $43.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $78.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.86.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $9.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.68 billion. Enbridge had a return on equity of 9.76% and a net margin of 13.47%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a $0.673 dividend. This represents a $2.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 120.27%.

Enbridge Company Profile

Enbridge, Inc engages in the provision of gas and oil businesses. It operates through the following segments: Liquid Pipelines, Gas Distribution & Storage, Gas Transmission & Midstream, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment consists of common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined products pipelines and terminals in Canada and U.S., including Canadian Mainline, Regional Oil Sands System, Southern Lights Pipeline, Spearhead Pipeline, Seaway Crude Pipeline interest, and other feeder pipelines.

