Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) Shares Purchased by Strategic Advisors LLC

Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 4.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,005 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $1,223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. V Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,150 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in Yum! Brands by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 5,012 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $613,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the period. Arrow Financial Corp increased its stake in Yum! Brands by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 7,985 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $976,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC increased its stake in Yum! Brands by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 5,963 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $729,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Essex Savings Bank increased its stake in Yum! Brands by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 2,238 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.26% of the company’s stock.

YUM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup downgraded shares of Yum! Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Oppenheimer cut shares of Yum! Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. MKM Partners upgraded shares of Yum! Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $142.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $147.00 to $144.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $130.68.

In related news, CEO Anthony Lowings sold 6,662 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.54, for a total value of $843,009.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,434 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.66, for a total transaction of $184,498.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 22,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,863,328.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 10,916 shares of company stock valued at $1,382,955 over the last 90 days. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Yum! Brands stock opened at $131.30 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $38.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.30, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.07. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $101.18 and a one year high of $135.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $125.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $124.67.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The restaurant operator reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 24.50% and a negative return on equity of 17.76%. Yum! Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.54%.

Yum! Brands, Inc operates as a service restaurant company. The firm engages in the development, operation, franchise, and licenses a system of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: KFC Division, Pizza Hut Division, Taco Bell Division, and Habit Burger Grill Division. The KFC Division segment comprises of all operations of the KFC concept.

