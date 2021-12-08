Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $298.38 Million

Brokerages expect that Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) will post $298.38 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Insulet’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $283.40 million and the highest estimate coming in at $308.50 million. Insulet posted sales of $246.10 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Insulet will report full-year sales of $1.09 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.09 billion to $1.10 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.27 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.25 billion to $1.32 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Insulet.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $275.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $272.62 million. Insulet had a negative net margin of 2.84% and a positive return on equity of 0.63%. The business’s revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Insulet in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Insulet from $262.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Insulet from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Insulet from $285.00 to $329.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Insulet from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Insulet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $307.27.

In related news, CEO Shacey Petrovic sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.87, for a total value of $4,243,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PODD. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Insulet by 31.0% during the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 8,727 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,396,000 after buying an additional 2,063 shares during the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS acquired a new position in shares of Insulet during the 2nd quarter worth about $501,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its stake in shares of Insulet by 85.7% during the 2nd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 1,300 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Ocean Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Insulet by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ocean Capital Management LLC now owns 1,424 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $391,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new position in shares of Insulet during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,273,000.

Shares of Insulet stock traded up $8.78 on Friday, hitting $281.28. 1,862 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 430,893. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $297.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $287.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.40 billion, a PE ratio of -605.56 and a beta of 0.71. Insulet has a one year low of $218.28 and a one year high of $324.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 5.72 and a quick ratio of 4.58.

Insulet Company Profile

Insulet Corp. is a medical device company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of an insulin infusion system for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It specializes in diabetes supplies, including the OmniPod System, as well as other diabetes related products and supplies such as blood glucose testing supplies, traditional insulin pumps, pump supplies, and pharmaceuticals.

