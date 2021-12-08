Zacks: Analysts Expect AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON) to Announce $0.27 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON) to report earnings of $0.27 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for AAON’s earnings. AAON reported earnings of $0.35 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 22.9%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AAON will report full-year earnings of $1.25 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.64 per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for AAON.

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The construction company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.09). AAON had a net margin of 13.88% and a return on equity of 18.96%. The company had revenue of $138.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.15 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. AAON’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis.

AAON has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered AAON from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. DA Davidson raised their target price on AAON from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd.

Shares of AAON traded up $2.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $83.20. 278,395 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 157,841. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $73.61 and its 200 day moving average is $67.83. The stock has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.03 and a beta of 0.56. AAON has a 1-year low of $59.22 and a 1-year high of $83.79.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, November 26th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a yield of 0.5%. AAON’s payout ratio is currently 28.79%.

In other AAON news, CEO Gary D. Fields sold 20,332 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.02, for a total transaction of $1,586,302.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Paul K. Lackey, Jr. sold 687 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.06, for a total value of $54,314.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 34,994 shares of company stock worth $2,734,565. Corporate insiders own 21.61% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AAON. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of AAON by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 179,894 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $12,722,000 after acquiring an additional 16,237 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in AAON by 2.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 458,506 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,959,000 after purchasing an additional 10,257 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in AAON by 370.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 68,424 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,471,000 after purchasing an additional 53,895 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in shares of AAON during the third quarter worth $276,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AAON by 79.2% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 35,910 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,346,000 after purchasing an additional 15,875 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.28% of the company’s stock.

AAON Company Profile

AAON, Inc engages in the engineering, manufacturing, marketing and sale of air conditioning and heating equipment. It operates through the following segments: Units, Parts-External, Parts-Internal, and Other. Its products include air handling units, self contained units, packaged rooftop units, geothermal heat units, controls, and coils.

