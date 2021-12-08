Zacks: Analysts Expect Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) to Post $0.31 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.31 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Americold Realty Trust’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.30 to $0.31. Americold Realty Trust posted earnings per share of $0.37 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 16.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Americold Realty Trust will report full-year earnings of $1.15 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.14 to $1.15. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.22 to $1.34. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Americold Realty Trust.

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.26). Americold Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 2.64% and a negative return on equity of 1.73%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.30 EPS.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on COLD shares. Truist lowered their target price on Americold Realty Trust from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Americold Realty Trust from $44.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Barclays increased their target price on Americold Realty Trust from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Americold Realty Trust from $43.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of Americold Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Americold Realty Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.00.

In related news, insider Kelly Hefner Barrett purchased 3,000 shares of Americold Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.19 per share, for a total transaction of $87,570.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COLD. PGGM Investments purchased a new stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust during the third quarter worth about $257,989,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 28.1% during the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 34,045,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $989,070,000 after purchasing an additional 7,477,356 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 149.2% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,125,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,886,000 after purchasing an additional 3,068,582 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 6.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,060,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,327,042,000 after purchasing an additional 2,138,166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust during the third quarter worth about $56,219,000.

Shares of NYSE:COLD opened at $32.99 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -109.96, a PEG ratio of 12.04 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19. Americold Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $27.88 and a 1 year high of $40.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $30.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.10.

Americold Realty Trust Company Profile

Americold Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, operation, development, and acquisition of temperature-controlled warehouses. It operates through the following segments: Warehouse, Third-Party Managed, Transportation, and Other. The Warehouse segment collects rent and storage fees from customers to store frozen and perishable food and other products within firm’s real estate portfolio.

