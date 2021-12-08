Zacks: Analysts Expect Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC) Will Post Earnings of -$0.63 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC) will post earnings per share of ($0.63) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Bicycle Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.13) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($1.23). Bicycle Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.83) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 24.1%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bicycle Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($2.73) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.37) to ($2.32). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($2.57) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.17) to ($0.34). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Bicycle Therapeutics.

Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $0.02. Bicycle Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 48.12% and a negative net margin of 562.38%. The company had revenue of $4.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.29 million.

BCYC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Bicycle Therapeutics from $46.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Bicycle Therapeutics from $47.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Roth Capital lifted their price target on Bicycle Therapeutics from $35.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. B. Riley lifted their price target on Bicycle Therapeutics from $56.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price target on Bicycle Therapeutics from $53.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.22.

In other Bicycle Therapeutics news, CEO Kevin Lee sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.88, for a total value of $269,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,680 shares of company stock worth $550,200. 17.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BCYC. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,805,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,828,000 after acquiring an additional 228,442 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $3,834,000. Altium Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $3,826,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 118.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 144,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,015,000 after buying an additional 78,407 shares during the period. Finally, Bellevue Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $2,732,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.76% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BCYC opened at $52.02 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of -18.00 and a beta of -0.28. The company has a quick ratio of 9.04, a current ratio of 9.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Bicycle Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $17.95 and a 52-week high of $62.08. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.65.

About Bicycle Therapeutics

Bicycle Therapeutics Plc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing a novel class of medicines, which the company refers to as bicycles, for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics. The firm utilizes its novel and proprietary phage display screening platform to identify bicycles.

