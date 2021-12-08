Zacks: Analysts Expect Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX) to Post $0.11 EPS

Analysts predict that Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX) will report earnings of $0.11 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.10 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.11. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals also reported earnings of $0.11 per share during the same quarter last year. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, March 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Catalyst Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of $0.39 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.38 to $0.41. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.44 to $0.61. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals.

Get Catalyst Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 25.85% and a net margin of 31.16%. The company had revenue of $35.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.11 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Sunday, August 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $5.50 to $6.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.95.

CPRX stock opened at $7.07 on Friday. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $3.27 and a twelve month high of $7.58. The firm has a market cap of $729.04 million, a PE ratio of 18.13 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.44 and a 200 day moving average of $5.86.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 5.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,864,633 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,721,000 after purchasing an additional 97,768 shares in the last quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. purchased a new position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $342,000. Caxton Associates LP lifted its position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 74.9% during the second quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 43,023 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 18,431 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $110,000. Finally, Acuta Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 322.0% during the second quarter. Acuta Capital Partners LLC now owns 329,134 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,893,000 after purchasing an additional 251,134 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.90% of the company’s stock.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases, including Lambert-Eaton myasthenic syndrome (LEMS), congenital myasthenic syndromes (CMS), MuSK antibody positive myasthenia gravis, spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) type 3, and infantile spasms.

Recommended Story: Risk Tolerance and Your Investment Decisions

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (CPRX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.