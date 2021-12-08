Zacks: Analysts Expect Luna Innovations Incorporated (NASDAQ:LUNA) Will Post Earnings of $0.10 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Luna Innovations Incorporated (NASDAQ:LUNA) will report $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Luna Innovations’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.14 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.05. Luna Innovations posted earnings of $0.09 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 11.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, March 10th.

Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Luna Innovations.

Luna Innovations (NASDAQ:LUNA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $20.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.60 million. Luna Innovations had a negative net margin of 0.26% and a positive return on equity of 5.66%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.12 EPS.

Several research firms recently weighed in on LUNA. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Luna Innovations from $14.50 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Northland Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Luna Innovations from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Luna Innovations from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th.

Shares of NASDAQ LUNA traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 177,450. The stock has a market capitalization of $290.59 million, a PE ratio of -872.00 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Luna Innovations has a one year low of $7.90 and a one year high of $13.05. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.23.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LUNA. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Luna Innovations by 126.5% during the 2nd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,314,050 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $14,231,000 after buying an additional 734,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Luna Innovations by 50.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 683,163 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $7,399,000 after buying an additional 228,148 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Luna Innovations by 29.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 803,628 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $8,462,000 after buying an additional 181,578 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Luna Innovations by 805.1% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 185,131 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,005,000 after buying an additional 164,676 shares during the period. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Luna Innovations by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 777,913 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $8,425,000 after buying an additional 117,127 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.55% of the company’s stock.

Luna Innovations Company Profile

Luna Innovations, Inc engages in the development and manufacture of fiber optic test and measurement, sensing and instrumentation products for the automotive, aerospace, energy and infrastructure industries. It operates through the following segments: Lightwave and Luna Labs. The Lightwave segment develops, manufactures and markets distributed fiber optic sensing products and fiber optic communications test and control products.

