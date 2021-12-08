Zacks: Analysts Expect Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG) to Post -$0.37 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect that Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG) will announce ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Pulmonx’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.35) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.38). Pulmonx reported earnings per share of ($0.27) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 37%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pulmonx will report full-year earnings of ($1.35) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.36) to ($1.34). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($1.25) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.43) to ($1.16). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Pulmonx.

Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.09. Pulmonx had a negative return on equity of 20.53% and a negative net margin of 98.57%. The company had revenue of $13.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.37) earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Pulmonx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 6th. Piper Sandler upgraded Pulmonx from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Pulmonx from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.25.

In other news, CFO Derrick Sung sold 3,000 shares of Pulmonx stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.35, for a total value of $112,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Geoffrey Beran Rose sold 7,000 shares of Pulmonx stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.12, for a total value of $266,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 159,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,092,109.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 124,730 shares of company stock worth $4,750,577. Corporate insiders own 12.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LUNG. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Pulmonx by 119.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 863 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Siguler Guff Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Pulmonx during the second quarter worth about $43,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Pulmonx by 107.7% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Pulmonx by 104.5% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Pulmonx by 104.6% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LUNG stock traded up $2.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $36.00. The company had a trading volume of 482,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 352,958. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.71. The company has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.44 and a beta of 2.77. Pulmonx has a 12 month low of $29.13 and a 12 month high of $69.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 10.25 and a quick ratio of 9.57.

Pulmonx Company Profile

Pulmonx Corporation, a medical technology company, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive medical devices for the diagnosis and treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases. It offers Zephyr Endobronchial Valve, a solution for the treatment of bronchoscopic in adult patients with hyperinflation associated with severe emphysema; and Chartis Pulmonary Assessment System, a balloon catheter and console with flow and pressure sensors that are used to assess the presence of collateral ventilation.

