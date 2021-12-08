Zacks: Analysts Expect Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSHA) to Announce -$1.26 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSHA) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($1.26) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Taysha Gene Therapies’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.96) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($1.63). The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Taysha Gene Therapies will report full-year earnings of ($4.52) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.67) to ($4.27). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($4.76) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.04) to ($3.66). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Taysha Gene Therapies.

Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($1.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.02) by ($0.33). During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.28) EPS.

TSHA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies from $43.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Chardan Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies from $67.50 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.17.

TSHA traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $14.04. 108,231 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 132,230. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.28. Taysha Gene Therapies has a fifty-two week low of $11.46 and a fifty-two week high of $33.35. The company has a current ratio of 4.56, a quick ratio of 4.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

In other Taysha Gene Therapies news, CEO R.A. Session II acquired 42,518 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.44 per share, with a total value of $528,923.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Paul B. Manning acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.54 per share, with a total value of $250,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 41.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TSHA. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Taysha Gene Therapies by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 17,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 3,373 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Taysha Gene Therapies by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 21,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 1,725 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Taysha Gene Therapies by 117.9% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 19,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 10,374 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in Taysha Gene Therapies during the 2nd quarter valued at $396,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank bought a new position in Taysha Gene Therapies during the 2nd quarter valued at $795,000. 45.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Taysha Gene Therapies Company Profile

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc, a gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing adeno-associated virus-based gene therapies for the treatment of monogenic diseases of the central nervous system. It primarily develops TSHA-101 for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis; TSHA-118 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; and TSHA-102 for the treatment of Rett syndrome.

