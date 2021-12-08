Zacks: Analysts Expect Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.98 Billion

Equities analysts forecast that Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS) will post sales of $1.98 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Tenaris’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.76 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.09 billion. Tenaris reported sales of $1.13 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 75.2%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tenaris will report full year sales of $6.42 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.14 billion to $6.55 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $8.72 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.77 billion to $9.58 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Tenaris.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. COKER & PALMER raised Tenaris from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Tenaris in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tenaris from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Tenaris from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Tenaris from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tenaris has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.64.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TS. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Tenaris in the 1st quarter worth approximately $219,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in Tenaris by 45.7% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 31,533 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $717,000 after acquiring an additional 9,890 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Tenaris by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 58,183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after buying an additional 11,157 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Tenaris during the 1st quarter valued at $100,000. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tenaris during the 2nd quarter valued at $249,000. 9.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:TS traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $20.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,388,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,034,592. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.26 and a 200-day moving average of $21.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.73 and a beta of 1.78. Tenaris has a 52-week low of $14.88 and a 52-week high of $25.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were paid a $0.26 dividend. This is a boost from Tenaris’s previous dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 22nd. Tenaris’s payout ratio is presently 36.62%.

Tenaris Company Profile

Tenaris SA manufactures and supplies steel pipe products. The firm operates through the following business segments: Tubes and Other. The Tubes segment includes the production and sale of both seamless and welded steel tubular products and related services mainly for the oil and gas industry, particularly oil country tubular goods used in drilling operations, and for other industrial applications with production processes that consist in the transformation of steel into tubular products.

