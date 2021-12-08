Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS) to Announce $1.01 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS) to post earnings of $1.01 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Advanced Drainage Systems’ earnings. Advanced Drainage Systems reported earnings per share of $0.62 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 62.9%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Advanced Drainage Systems will report full year earnings of $3.77 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $5.41 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Advanced Drainage Systems.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The construction company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.25). Advanced Drainage Systems had a return on equity of 28.90% and a net margin of 9.70%. The firm had revenue of $706.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $718.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WMS. Barclays lifted their price target on Advanced Drainage Systems from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Advanced Drainage Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $127.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th.

Shares of WMS stock traded up $2.95 on Friday, reaching $137.01. 10,127 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 473,043. The company has a market capitalization of $9.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.56 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $119.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $115.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. Advanced Drainage Systems has a twelve month low of $72.44 and a twelve month high of $135.31.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. Advanced Drainage Systems’s payout ratio is currently 16.92%.

In other news, CAO Kevin C. Talley sold 10,703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.12, for a total value of $1,210,723.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 43,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,872,757.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Darin S. Harvey sold 1,000 shares of Advanced Drainage Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.25, for a total transaction of $130,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 732,421 shares of company stock worth $92,758,833 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 14.85% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Column Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Advanced Drainage Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 44.5% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 344 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 114.1% during the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 411 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems during the third quarter worth $82,000. 94.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Advanced Drainage Systems Company Profile

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc engages in the manufacture of thermoplastic corrugated pipe, which provides suite of water management products and drainage solutions for use in the construction and infrastructure marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Pipe, Infiltrator, International, and Allied Products & Other.

