Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) to Announce $0.52 EPS

Equities research analysts expect Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) to report earnings of $0.52 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Air Transport Services Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.55 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.50. Air Transport Services Group posted earnings per share of $0.38 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 36.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Air Transport Services Group will report full year earnings of $1.67 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.63 to $1.70. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.77 to $1.95. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Air Transport Services Group.

Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The transportation company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $465.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $437.37 million. Air Transport Services Group had a return on equity of 11.74% and a net margin of 11.63%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share.

In other news, insider David R. Soaper bought 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $24.96 per share, with a total value of $998,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,962 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. RE Advisers Corp grew its holdings in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 149.5% during the 3rd quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 1,038 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. grew its holdings in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 197,221 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,090,000 after acquiring an additional 974 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 125.0% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 20,577 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $478,000 after acquiring an additional 1,230 shares in the last quarter. 93.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ATSG traded up $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $27.75. The company had a trading volume of 217,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 481,621. The company has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.97 and a beta of 0.51. Air Transport Services Group has a 52 week low of $21.42 and a 52 week high of $32.43. The business’s 50-day moving average is $26.15 and its 200 day moving average is $25.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Air Transport Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of airline operations, aircraft leases, aircraft maintenance and other support services primarily to the cargo transportation and package delivery industries. It operates through the CAM and ACMI Services segments. The CAM segment consists of the company’s aircraft leasing operations.

