Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $83.55 Million

Analysts predict that Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII) will post $83.55 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Digi International’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $83.90 million and the lowest is $83.19 million. Digi International posted sales of $73.15 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Digi International will report full-year sales of $363.53 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $362.45 million to $364.60 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $403.95 million, with estimates ranging from $399.29 million to $408.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Digi International.

Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.05. Digi International had a net margin of 3.36% and a return on equity of 2.34%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.15 EPS.

DGII has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Roth Capital raised their price target on shares of Digi International from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Digi International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Digi International from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.93.

Digi International stock opened at $23.45 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 3.44 and a current ratio of 4.18. Digi International has a 1 year low of $16.33 and a 1 year high of $25.63. The company has a market cap of $806.80 million, a P/E ratio of 78.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.48.

In other news, VP Tracy L. Roberts sold 40,000 shares of Digi International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.94, for a total value of $957,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Kevin C. Riley sold 5,283 shares of Digi International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.59, for a total transaction of $119,342.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Digi International by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 13,544 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 1,490 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Digi International by 1.5% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 106,262 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,528 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Digi International by 5.4% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 46,448 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $934,000 after acquiring an additional 2,390 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Digi International by 20.1% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 14,774 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 2,474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its position in shares of Digi International by 50.9% in the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 8,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. 86.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Digi International, Inc provides business and mission-critical Internet of Things (IoT) connectivity products, services and solutions. It operates through the following segments: IoT Products and Services, and IoT Solutions. The IoT Products and Services segment offers products and services that help original equipment manufacturers, enterprise and government customers create and deploy, secure IoT connectivity solutions.

