Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) Will Post Earnings of $5.97 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) will announce earnings of $5.97 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Northrop Grumman’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $5.83 to $6.14. Northrop Grumman reported earnings per share of $6.59 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 9.4%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Northrop Grumman will report full year earnings of $25.57 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $25.45 to $25.82. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $24.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $24.05 to $25.71. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Northrop Grumman.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The aerospace company reported $6.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.93 by $0.70. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 12.42% and a return on equity of 39.17%. The business had revenue of $8.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.89 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Northrop Grumman from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $350.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Wolfe Research cut their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $466.00 to $437.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $380.00 to $350.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $424.00 to $416.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $410.00 price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman in a report on Monday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $394.15.

In other Northrop Grumman news, Director Karl J. Krapek sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $357.25, for a total value of $1,000,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JB Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the third quarter valued at about $294,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its position in Northrop Grumman by 4.8% during the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 8,337 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,002,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Cape ANN Savings Bank increased its position in Northrop Grumman by 1.2% during the third quarter. Cape ANN Savings Bank now owns 2,531 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $912,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC increased its position in Northrop Grumman by 6.2% during the third quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 1,389 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Northrop Grumman by 7.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,429,009 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $514,655,000 after purchasing an additional 99,024 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.72% of the company’s stock.

Northrop Grumman stock traded up $2.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $364.80. The company had a trading volume of 6,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 884,208. The company has a market capitalization of $57.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.82. Northrop Grumman has a 12-month low of $282.88 and a 12-month high of $408.03. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $369.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $366.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 29th will be given a dividend of $1.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 26th. This represents a $6.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is currently 22.07%.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

Northrop Grumman Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of security businesses. It creates and delivers platforms, systems, and solutions in autonomous systems, cyber, command, control, communications and computers, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, strike, and logistics and modernization.

