Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) to Post $3.66 EPS

Wall Street analysts forecast that Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $3.66 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Roper Technologies’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $3.68 and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.64. Roper Technologies posted earnings of $3.56 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 2.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Roper Technologies will report full-year earnings of $14.12 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.10 to $14.13. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $15.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.92 to $16.45. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Roper Technologies.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The industrial products company reported $3.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.83 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 18.42% and a return on equity of 14.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.17 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ROP shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Roper Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $485.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Roper Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $550.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, October 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Roper Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $508.29.

Shares of ROP opened at $471.93 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $474.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $472.97. Roper Technologies has a one year low of $365.23 and a one year high of $505.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $49.75 billion, a PE ratio of 44.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.07.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. This is an increase from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.35%.

In other Roper Technologies news, VP John K. Stipancich sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $500,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $468.37, for a total value of $234,185.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. WP Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. WP Advisors LLC now owns 4,412 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,074,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 84 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,018 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $479,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC grew its position in Roper Technologies by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 4,779 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,247,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its position in Roper Technologies by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 670 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.41% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc is diversified technology company, which engages in the provision of engineered products and solutions for the global niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Application Software, Network Software and Systems, Measurement and Analytical Solutions, and Process Technologies.

