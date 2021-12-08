Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Univest Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UVSP) to Post $0.63 EPS

Wall Street analysts forecast that Univest Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UVSP) will announce earnings of $0.63 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Univest Financial’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.59 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.66. Univest Financial reported earnings of $0.92 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 31.5%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Univest Financial will report full-year earnings of $3.01 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.73 to $3.16. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.36 to $2.42. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Univest Financial.

Univest Financial (NASDAQ:UVSP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.12. Univest Financial had a net margin of 34.22% and a return on equity of 13.95%. The firm had revenue of $69.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on UVSP. Raymond James upped their price target on Univest Financial from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Univest Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Univest Financial by 50.1% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the period. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Univest Financial by 1.4% in the third quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 42,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Univest Financial by 3.2% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $535,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Univest Financial by 0.4% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 236,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,228,000 after acquiring an additional 911 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Univest Financial by 65.8% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 966 shares during the period. 70.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of UVSP stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $28.83. 63,112 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 90,187. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $28.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $849.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.45 and a beta of 1.04. Univest Financial has a 12-month low of $18.93 and a 12-month high of $30.95.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. Univest Financial’s payout ratio is currently 23.46%.

About Univest Financial

Univest Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking business and trust services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. The Banking segment consists of commercial and consumer banking. The Wealth Management segment comprises of investment advisory services, retirement plan services, trust, municipal pension services, and broker or dealer services.

