Zacks: Brokerages Expect Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI) Will Post Earnings of -$0.06 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.06) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Angi’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.07) and the highest is ($0.05). Angi reported earnings per share of ($0.03) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 100%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Angi will report full-year earnings of ($0.15) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.16) to ($0.14). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.17) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.25) to $0.01. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Angi.

Get Angi alerts:

Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.04. Angi had a negative return on equity of 4.89% and a negative net margin of 3.67%. The firm had revenue of $461.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $450.16 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.01 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ANGI shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Angi from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Angi from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Angi from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Angi from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Angi from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Angi presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.17.

In other news, Director Bowman Angela R. Hicks sold 10,000 shares of Angi stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.01, for a total transaction of $110,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bowman Angela R. Hicks sold 7,133 shares of Angi stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.33, for a total value of $102,215.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 37,133 shares of company stock valued at $459,316. 17.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Angi in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Angi during the third quarter valued at $132,000. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Angi during the second quarter worth $148,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Angi in the 2nd quarter worth about $150,000. Finally, Man Group plc bought a new position in shares of Angi in the 1st quarter worth about $156,000. 13.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ANGI traded up $0.13 on Wednesday, reaching $9.90. 1,936,136 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,621,414. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a PE ratio of -83.25 and a beta of 1.72. Angi has a fifty-two week low of $8.51 and a fifty-two week high of $19.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.35 and a 200 day moving average of $11.93.

About Angi

Angi, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of digital marketplace for home services. It operates through the North America and Europe segments. It offers consumer services and professional services. The North America segment includes the operations HomeAdvisor, Angie’s List, Handy, mHelpDesk, HomeStars and Fixd Repair.

Featured Story: Equal Weight Rating

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Angi (ANGI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Angi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Angi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.