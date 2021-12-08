Zacks: Brokerages Expect Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL) Will Announce Earnings of $0.34 Per Share

Analysts expect Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.34 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Brookline Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.33 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.34. Brookline Bancorp also reported earnings per share of $0.34 during the same quarter last year. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, January 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Brookline Bancorp will report full year earnings of $1.45 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.44 to $1.45. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.15 to $1.28. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Brookline Bancorp.

Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.04. Brookline Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.84% and a net margin of 33.84%. The firm had revenue of $76.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share.

NASDAQ:BRKL traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $15.68. 3,472 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 300,259. The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 10.83 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Brookline Bancorp has a one year low of $10.99 and a one year high of $17.14. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.81.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This is a positive change from Brookline Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. Brookline Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.48%.

In other Brookline Bancorp news, COO Michael W. Mccurdy sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.73, for a total transaction of $50,190.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BRKL. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 90.2% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,980 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 939 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Brookline Bancorp by 228.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,053 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,428 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Brookline Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Brookline Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new position in Brookline Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $62,000. Institutional investors own 80.33% of the company’s stock.

Brookline Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Real Estate Loans, Commercial Loans and Leases, and Consumer Loans. The Commercial Real Estate Loans segment includes commercial real estate mortgage loans, multi-family mortgage loans, and construction loans.

