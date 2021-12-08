Zacks: Brokerages Expect Cue Health Inc (NASDAQ:HLTH) Will Post Earnings of $0.09 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Cue Health Inc (NASDAQ:HLTH) will post earnings of $0.09 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Cue Health’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.09 and the lowest is $0.08. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Cue Health will report full year earnings of $0.72 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.40 to $1.03. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.39) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.77) to $0.00. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Cue Health.

Shares of NASDAQ:HLTH traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $11.51. 2,909 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 922,057. Cue Health has a 1-year low of $8.53 and a 1-year high of $22.55.

Cue Health Inc is a health technology company. It offers individuals, enterprises, government agencies and healthcare provides access to lab-quality diagnostic testing at home, at work or at the point-of-care, all in a device. Cue Health Inc is headquartered in San Diego.

