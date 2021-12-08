Zacks: Brokerages Expect EVgo Inc. (NYSE:EVGO) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.07 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that EVgo Inc. (NYSE:EVGO) will report earnings per share of ($0.07) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for EVgo’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.05) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.09). The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that EVgo will report full-year earnings of ($0.49) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.70) to ($0.27). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.27) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.29) to ($0.25). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for EVgo.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised EVgo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Citigroup began coverage on EVgo in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America downgraded EVgo from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Cowen began coverage on EVgo in a report on Thursday, August 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded EVgo from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.20.

NYSE EVGO traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.17. 2,496,613 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,490,090. The company has a quick ratio of 13.37, a current ratio of 13.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.82. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.96. EVgo has a 1-year low of $7.17 and a 1-year high of $24.34.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EVGO. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in EVgo during the third quarter valued at approximately $677,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of EVgo in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $161,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of EVgo in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $221,000. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in shares of EVgo in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $122,000. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of EVgo in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $174,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.19% of the company’s stock.

About EVgo

EVgo Inc operates a fast charging network for electric vehicles in the United States. It owns and operates approximately 800 fast charging locations in 65 metropolitan areas across 34 states. The company was founded in 2010 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

