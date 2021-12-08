Zacks: Brokerages Expect MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) to Post $0.84 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect that MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) will announce earnings of $0.84 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for MaxLinear’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.85 and the lowest is $0.84. MaxLinear posted earnings of $0.39 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 115.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MaxLinear will report full-year earnings of $2.68 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.67 to $2.68. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $3.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.05 to $3.24. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow MaxLinear.

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.08. MaxLinear had a positive return on equity of 26.85% and a negative net margin of 1.30%. The company had revenue of $229.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 46.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MaxLinear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, October 15th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on MaxLinear from $54.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on MaxLinear from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Roth Capital increased their target price on MaxLinear from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on MaxLinear from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.20.

Shares of NYSE:MXL traded up $0.59 on Wednesday, reaching $74.20. 890,882 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 563,852. MaxLinear has a fifty-two week low of $30.18 and a fifty-two week high of $74.95. The company’s 50 day moving average is $60.41 and its 200-day moving average is $50.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.69 billion, a PE ratio of -494.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

In related news, insider Steven G. Litchfield bought 7,922 shares of MaxLinear stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $47.98 per share, for a total transaction of $380,097.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kishore Seendripu sold 13,362 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.24, for a total transaction of $657,944.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 66,333 shares of company stock worth $3,539,742. 8.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of MaxLinear by 34.7% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 990 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of MaxLinear by 1.3% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 19,506 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $961,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of MaxLinear by 3.1% in the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 9,636 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of MaxLinear by 4.3% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 7,516 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in shares of MaxLinear by 0.6% in the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 52,640 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,237,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

About MaxLinear

MaxLinear, Inc engages in the provision of radio frequency, high-performance analog and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications. Its products include cable broadband modems and gateways, wireline connectivity devices, radio frequency transceivers, fiber-optic modules, video set-top boxes and gateways, hybrid analog and digital televisions, direct broadcast satellite outdoor and indoor units, and power management and interface products.

