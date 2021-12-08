Zacks: Brokerages Expect Omega Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:OMGA) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.57 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Omega Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:OMGA) to announce earnings of ($0.57) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Omega Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.74) and the highest is ($0.46). The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Omega Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($2.91) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.87) to ($1.77). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($3.34) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.73) to ($2.56). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Omega Therapeutics.

Omega Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OMGA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.09).

OMGA has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Omega Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Omega Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Omega Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Omega Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Omega Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Omega Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.20.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Omega Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Omega Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Omega Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,121,000. CHI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Omega Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $19,904,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Omega Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,168,000. 54.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of OMGA stock traded up $2.54 on Wednesday, reaching $17.44. 120,695 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 99,513. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.65. The company has a quick ratio of 16.69, a current ratio of 16.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Omega Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $14.11 and a 1 year high of $31.41.

About Omega Therapeutics

Omega Therapeutics Inc is a development-stage biotechnology company. Its OMEGA Epigenomic Programming(TM) platform harness the power of epigenetics to develop a new class of DNA-sequence-targeting, mRNA-encoded programmable epigenetic medicines. Omega Therapeutics Inc is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass.

