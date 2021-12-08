Zacks: Brokerages Expect Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO) Will Post Earnings of $0.72 Per Share

Posted by on Dec 8th, 2021

Analysts forecast that Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO) will announce $0.72 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Peoples Bancorp’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.76 and the lowest is $0.70. Peoples Bancorp posted earnings of $1.12 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 35.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, January 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Peoples Bancorp will report full year earnings of $1.75 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.62 to $1.83. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $3.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.98 to $3.15. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Peoples Bancorp.

Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The bank reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.75). The company had revenue of $59.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.54 million. Peoples Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.87% and a net margin of 17.38%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler raised shares of Peoples Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Peoples Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Peoples Bancorp has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.20.

PEBO opened at $31.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $32.20. Peoples Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $26.06 and a fifty-two week high of $36.75. The company has a market capitalization of $889.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.19 and a beta of 0.87.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th were issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.58%. Peoples Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.57%.

In other Peoples Bancorp news, Director Michael N. Vittorio purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $32.80 per share, for a total transaction of $32,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 3.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $201,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 90.7% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 44,790 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,327,000 after acquiring an additional 21,306 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 124,567 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,690,000 after acquiring an additional 1,739 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 55,269 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,637,000 after acquiring an additional 9,269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 28,274 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $837,000 after acquiring an additional 3,549 shares during the last quarter. 57.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Peoples Bancorp

Peoples Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company, which engages in banking, investment, insurance, and trust solutions. It offers various demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts and certificates of deposit; commercial, consumer, real estate mortgage loans and lines of credit; debit and automated teller machine cards; credit cards for individuals and businesses; merchant credit card transaction processing services; corporate and personal trust services; safe deposit rental facilities; money orders and cashier’s checks; life, health, property and casualty insurance products; brokerage services; and custom-tailored fiduciary, employee benefit plans and asset management & administration services.

Further Reading: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Peoples Bancorp (PEBO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO)

Receive News & Ratings for Peoples Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peoples Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.