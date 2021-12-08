Zacks: Brokerages Expect Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO) Will Post Earnings of $0.72 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO) will announce $0.72 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Peoples Bancorp’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.76 and the lowest is $0.70. Peoples Bancorp posted earnings of $1.12 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 35.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, January 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Peoples Bancorp will report full year earnings of $1.75 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.62 to $1.83. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $3.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.98 to $3.15. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Peoples Bancorp.

Get Peoples Bancorp alerts:

Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The bank reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.75). The company had revenue of $59.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.54 million. Peoples Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.87% and a net margin of 17.38%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler raised shares of Peoples Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Peoples Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Peoples Bancorp has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.20.

PEBO opened at $31.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $32.20. Peoples Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $26.06 and a fifty-two week high of $36.75. The company has a market capitalization of $889.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.19 and a beta of 0.87.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th were issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.58%. Peoples Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.57%.

In other Peoples Bancorp news, Director Michael N. Vittorio purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $32.80 per share, for a total transaction of $32,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 3.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $201,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 90.7% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 44,790 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,327,000 after acquiring an additional 21,306 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 124,567 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,690,000 after acquiring an additional 1,739 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 55,269 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,637,000 after acquiring an additional 9,269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 28,274 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $837,000 after acquiring an additional 3,549 shares during the last quarter. 57.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Peoples Bancorp

Peoples Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company, which engages in banking, investment, insurance, and trust solutions. It offers various demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts and certificates of deposit; commercial, consumer, real estate mortgage loans and lines of credit; debit and automated teller machine cards; credit cards for individuals and businesses; merchant credit card transaction processing services; corporate and personal trust services; safe deposit rental facilities; money orders and cashier’s checks; life, health, property and casualty insurance products; brokerage services; and custom-tailored fiduciary, employee benefit plans and asset management & administration services.

Further Reading: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Peoples Bancorp (PEBO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Peoples Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peoples Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.