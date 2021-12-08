Zacks: Brokerages Expect Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) Will Announce Earnings of $0.72 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) will report earnings of $0.72 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Steven Madden’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.70 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.75. Steven Madden posted earnings per share of $0.27 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 166.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Steven Madden will report full-year earnings of $2.35 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.33 to $2.38. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.70 to $3.03. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Steven Madden.

Get Steven Madden alerts:

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The textile maker reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $525.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $526.19 million. Steven Madden had a return on equity of 19.50% and a net margin of 8.98%. The firm’s revenue was up 53.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.39 EPS.

SHOO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BTIG Research upped their price objective on Steven Madden from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Piper Sandler upgraded Steven Madden from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Monday. Citigroup increased their price target on Steven Madden from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Steven Madden from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on Steven Madden from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.89.

In other news, Director Peter Migliorini sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.16, for a total transaction of $275,880.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, President Amelia Varela sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.20, for a total value of $3,765,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Steven Madden by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 306,472 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $11,420,000 after purchasing an additional 34,081 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Steven Madden by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,931 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Steven Madden during the 1st quarter worth about $316,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Steven Madden during the 1st quarter worth about $258,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Steven Madden by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 621,807 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $23,167,000 after purchasing an additional 5,802 shares in the last quarter. 93.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SHOO traded up $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $48.56. 354,916 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 653,582. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a PE ratio of 26.90 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $45.46. Steven Madden has a 52 week low of $32.19 and a 52 week high of $51.56.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. Steven Madden’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.15%.

Steven Madden Company Profile

Steven Madden Ltd. engages in the design, marketing, and sale of fashion-forward footwear for women, men, and children. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale Footwear, Wholesale Accessories and Apparel, Retail, First Cost, and Licensing. The Wholesale Footwear segment includes branded and private label women’s, men’s, girl’s and children’s footwear.

Featured Story: What causes a recession?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Steven Madden (SHOO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Steven Madden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steven Madden and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.