Zacks Investment Research Downgrades DocGo (NASDAQ:DCGO) to Hold

DocGo (NASDAQ:DCGO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “DocGo Inc. is a provider of last-mile telehealth and integrated medical mobility services. DocGo Inc., formerly known as Motion Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK. “

Get DocGo alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on DCGO. Barclays began coverage on DocGo in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Northland Securities raised their target price on DocGo from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th.

NASDAQ:DCGO opened at $8.86 on Monday. DocGo has a one year low of $7.14 and a one year high of $11.86.

About DocGo

Motion Acquisition Corp. has entered into a definitive merger agreement with Ambulnz Inc

Featured Article: Fundamental Analysis

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on DocGo (DCGO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for DocGo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DocGo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.