Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) to Hold

Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Perion Network Ltd. is a global technology company that delivers online advertising solutions and search monetization to brands and publishers. Perion is committed to providing data-driven execution, from high-impact ad formats to branded search and a unified social and mobile programmatic platform. The company’s largest divisions are Undertone and CodeFuel. Undertone’s synchronized digital branding solution delivers award-winning creative experiences through cohesive stories to the world’s leading brands across the most important touchpoints, screens, and platforms. CodeFuel’s search solution platform empowers publishers to create new revenue streams and unique search experience by bringing monetization to content and application developers. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Perion Network from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Perion Network from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Roth Capital raised their price objective on Perion Network from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Perion Network currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.14.

PERI stock opened at $24.32 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.74. The stock has a market cap of $850.01 million, a PE ratio of 28.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.36. Perion Network has a 1 year low of $8.98 and a 1 year high of $33.09.

Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The technology company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $121.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.90 million. Perion Network had a return on equity of 12.37% and a net margin of 6.84%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Perion Network will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PERI. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in Perion Network during the first quarter worth about $120,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Perion Network during the third quarter worth about $165,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Perion Network by 18.7% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,395 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,634 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Perion Network during the third quarter worth about $184,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Perion Network during the third quarter worth about $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.03% of the company’s stock.

Perion Network Company Profile

Perion Network Ltd. is a global technology company, which engages in the provision of advertising solutions to brands and publishers through innovative platforms. It is committed to providing data-driven execution, from high-impact ad formats to branded search and a unified social and mobile programmatic platform.

