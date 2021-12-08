Zacks Investment Research Lowers IAA (NYSE:IAA) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of IAA (NYSE:IAA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “IAA, Inc. provides salvage vehicle auctions and related services. It offers inbound transportation logistics, inspection, evaluation, salvage recovery, titling and settlement administrative services. IAA, Inc. is based in Westchester, Illinois. “

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of IAA from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd.

IAA opened at $50.89 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 2.43. IAA has a fifty-two week low of $47.33 and a fifty-two week high of $66.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $54.39 and its 200 day moving average is $55.06. The stock has a market cap of $6.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.12 and a beta of 1.64.

IAA (NYSE:IAA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.01). IAA had a net margin of 17.05% and a return on equity of 166.24%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that IAA will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in IAA by 121.7% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of IAA in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of IAA in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of IAA in the 2nd quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new stake in shares of IAA in the 3rd quarter worth about $87,000. Institutional investors own 99.65% of the company’s stock.

IAA Company Profile

IAA, Inc engages in the provision of auction solutions for total loss, damaged and low-value vehicles. Its solutions focuses on a diverse set of global customers, provide buyers with rebuild requirements, replacement part inventory and scrap demand. It operates through the following segments: United States and International.

