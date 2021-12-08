Zacks Investment Research Lowers Momo (NASDAQ:MOMO) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Momo (NASDAQ:MOMO) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Hello Group Inc. provides mobile social and entertainment platform primarily in China. Hello Group Inc., formerly known as Momo Inc., is based in BEIJING. “

Get Momo alerts:

MOMO has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Momo from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Citigroup lowered shares of Momo from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $13.60 in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $14.98.

Shares of MOMO opened at $10.05 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.23, a quick ratio of 4.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of 7.03 and a beta of 1.66. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.90. Momo has a 12-month low of $8.66 and a 12-month high of $20.99.

Momo (NASDAQ:MOMO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 29th. The information services provider reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $2.40. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.67 billion. Momo had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 13.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Momo will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its stake in Momo by 125.1% in the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,285 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Momo in the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd acquired a new position in Momo in the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Momo in the 2nd quarter valued at about $79,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Momo in the 2nd quarter valued at about $190,000. 60.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Momo Company Profile

Hello Group, Inc operates as a mobile-based social networking platform. The platform includes Momo mobile application and related features, functionalities, tools and services that are provided to users, customers and platform partners. It offerings includes live video, value added and mobile game services.

See Also: Call Option

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Momo (MOMO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Momo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Momo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.