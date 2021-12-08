Zacks Investment Research Lowers Saul Centers (NYSE:BFS) to Hold

Saul Centers (NYSE:BFS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SAUL CENTERS, INC. is a real estate investment trust which is engaged in the management and development of the shopping center business of the Saul Organization. “

BFS has been the subject of several other research reports. B. Riley increased their target price on Saul Centers from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Raymond James raised their price target on Saul Centers from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th.

BFS stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $52.54. 44,903 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,830. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30. Saul Centers has a 12-month low of $29.65 and a 12-month high of $54.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $48.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.99 and a beta of 1.11.

In other Saul Centers news, VP John F. Collich sold 2,541 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.38, for a total value of $130,556.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director James Page Lansdale sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total transaction of $127,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,876 shares of company stock worth $404,322 in the last three months. Insiders own 51.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Saul Centers by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,132,948 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $96,942,000 after buying an additional 284,208 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Saul Centers by 1.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,023,925 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $91,987,000 after purchasing an additional 27,596 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Saul Centers by 2.2% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,431,813 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,086,000 after buying an additional 30,221 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Saul Centers by 4.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 436,180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,824,000 after purchasing an additional 17,641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Saul Centers by 3.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 280,485 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,358,000 after purchasing an additional 10,650 shares in the last quarter. 45.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Saul Centers Company Profile

Saul Centers, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages inthe ownership, management, and development of income producing properties. It operates through the Shopping Centers and Mixed-Use Properties business segments. The Shopping Centers segment consists community and neighborhood shopping centers which are anchored by supermarkets, discount department stores, and drug stores.

