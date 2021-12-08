Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE) to Hold

Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $42.00 target price on the utilities provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 3.86% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Hawaiian Electric is the largest provider of electricity, supplying power to more than 95% of the state’s population and operating five separate grids. The ongoing vaccination efforts and the implementation of the Safe Travels Program brought in some improvement in the average daily passenger arrivals. It is also engaged in providing its customers with affordable clean energy. In the past year, its shares have outperformed the industry. However, recent forecasts indicate demand for electricity to remain depressed in Hawaii compared with the pre-pandemic levels, which might affect its revenues. Moreover, its balance sheet reflects weak solvency position. Its current ratio as of Sep 30, 2021 was 0.07, which being less than 1, indicates that this utility might not possess sufficient capital in hand to meet its short-term obligations”

Get Hawaiian Electric Industries alerts:

Shares of HE stock traded up $0.57 on Wednesday, hitting $40.44. The company had a trading volume of 6,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 488,061. The firm has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $40.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Hawaiian Electric Industries has a twelve month low of $32.96 and a twelve month high of $45.97.

Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $756.90 million during the quarter. Hawaiian Electric Industries had a net margin of 8.93% and a return on equity of 10.37%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Hawaiian Electric Industries will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 21,320 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $902,000 after buying an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 0.8% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 31,222 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 1.7% in the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 14,197 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $600,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 3.0% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,304 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 3.2% in the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 10,961 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.89% of the company’s stock.

About Hawaiian Electric Industries

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc is a holding company, which engages in power, financial, and renewable and sustainable infrastructure investment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utility, Bank, and Other. The Electric Utility segment offers essential electric service in the islands of Oahu, Hawaii, and Maui, Lanai, and Molokai.

Further Reading: Overweight

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hawaiian Electric Industries (HE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hawaiian Electric Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hawaiian Electric Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.