Zano (ZANO) Reaches Market Capitalization of $25.80 Million

Zano (CURRENCY:ZANO) traded down 1.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on December 8th. Zano has a market cap of $25.80 million and $375,645.00 worth of Zano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Zano has traded 8.4% lower against the US dollar. One Zano coin can now be bought for $2.36 or 0.00004721 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49,818.98 or 0.99713975 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.51 or 0.00049048 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $142.88 or 0.00285982 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $214.26 or 0.00428849 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00004424 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.85 or 0.00179838 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.56 or 0.00011127 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.83 or 0.00009676 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001759 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000955 BTC.

Zano Profile

Zano is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the ProgPowZ hashing algorithm. Zano’s total supply is 12,967,523 coins and its circulating supply is 10,938,023 coins. Zano’s official website is zano.org . Zano’s official Twitter account is @zano_project and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Zano is https://reddit.com/r/zano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zano project is a development of a stable and secure coin, designed to use in e-commerce. The technology behind our blockchain provides reliability, security, and flexibility, making it a perfect option for P2P and e-commerce transactions. Zano is built on a foundation of performance and stability. The network is powered by key code design features like forwarding and backward compatibility, component-based modular structure, and asynchronous core architecture. “

Buying and Selling Zano

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zano should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

