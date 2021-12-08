ZB Token (ZB) Reaches One Day Volume of $1.47 Million

ZB Token (CURRENCY:ZB) traded up 1.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on December 8th. ZB Token has a market capitalization of $139.41 million and $1.47 million worth of ZB Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, ZB Token has traded down 7.3% against the US dollar. One ZB Token coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.30 or 0.00000594 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004913 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001220 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001976 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.62 or 0.00044680 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.72 or 0.00007346 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $110.65 or 0.00218606 BTC.

About ZB Token

ZB Token is a coin. Its genesis date was June 23rd, 2018. ZB Token’s total supply is 2,100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 463,288,810 coins. ZB Token’s official website is www.zb.com . ZB Token’s official Twitter account is @ZbTalk and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ZB Token (ZB) is an exchange token and the native currency of the ZB.COM crypto exchange. The ZB can be used to purchase monthly VIP status plans for transaction fee discounts, vote on exchange decisions, gain early access to special ZB launchpad events, receive crypto rewards from seasonal buybacks, and trade with other cryptocurrencies listed on the ZB exchange. “

ZB Token Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZB Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZB Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZB Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

