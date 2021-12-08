Zealand Pharma A/S (OTCMKTS:ZLDPF) and OC Oerlikon (OTCMKTS:OERLF) Head to Head Contrast

Zealand Pharma A/S (OTCMKTS:ZLDPF) and OC Oerlikon (OTCMKTS:OERLF) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Zealand Pharma A/S and OC Oerlikon, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Zealand Pharma A/S 0 0 0 0 N/A OC Oerlikon 0 2 1 0 2.33

OC Oerlikon has a consensus target price of $12.00, indicating a potential upside of 9.59%. Given OC Oerlikon’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe OC Oerlikon is more favorable than Zealand Pharma A/S.

Profitability

This table compares Zealand Pharma A/S and OC Oerlikon’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zealand Pharma A/S -243.60% -59.47% -45.20% OC Oerlikon N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.1% of OC Oerlikon shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Zealand Pharma A/S and OC Oerlikon’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zealand Pharma A/S $54.13 million N/A -$129.72 million ($3.63) -7.07 OC Oerlikon N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

OC Oerlikon has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Zealand Pharma A/S.

Volatility & Risk

Zealand Pharma A/S has a beta of 0.62, meaning that its stock price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, OC Oerlikon has a beta of 0.67, meaning that its stock price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

OC Oerlikon beats Zealand Pharma A/S on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Zealand Pharma A/S

Zealand Pharma A/S, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, design, and development of peptide-based medicines in Denmark. It has a portfolio of medicines focusing on gastrointestinal and metabolic diseases, and other specialty disease areas with unmet medical needs. The company markets lixisenatide under the brand names of Adlyxin, Lyxumia, Soliqua 100/33, and Suliqua. Its product pipeline includes Dasiglucagon single use syringe or autoinjector that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of severe hypoglycemia; Dasiglucagon dual-hormone artificial pancreas has completed Phase II clinical trials for automated diabetes management; Dasiglucagon that is in Phase III clinical trials for congenital hyperinsulinism and in Phase II clinical trials for post bariatric surgery hypoglycemia. The company is also developing glepaglutide, a long acting GLP-2 analog, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of short bowel syndrome. Zealand Pharma A/S has collaboration agreements with Sanofi-Aventis Deutschland GmbH; Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH; Alexion; and Beta Bionics, Inc. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark.

About OC Oerlikon

OC Oerlikon Corporation AG provides advanced materials, surface technologies, processing equipment, and services worldwide. The company operates in Surface Solutions and Manmade Fibers segments. The Surface Solutions segment supplies PVD coatings and other surface technologies for precision components, as well as metalworking and plastics processing tools under the Oerlikon Balzers brand; coating solutions, materials, and equipment for enhancing surfaces under the Oerlikon Metco brand; and industrial additive manufacturing solutions under the Oerlikon AM brand. The Manmade Fibers segment offers filament spinning and winding systems; texturing machines; and bulked continuous filament carpet yarn, staple fiber spinning, and nonwovens and polycondensation solutions under the Oerlikon Barmag, Oerlikon Neumag, and Oerlikon Nonwoven bands. It also provides consulting, engineering, life cycle management, and smart plant solutions. The company serves aerospace, automotive, energy, tooling, general industries, additive manufacturing, manmade fibers, and medical markets. OC Oerlikon Corporation AG was founded in 1907 and is headquartered in PfÃ¤ffikon, Switzerland.

