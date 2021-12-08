Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $614.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Zebra stands to benefit from a solid demand environment, coupled with investments in growth initiatives in the quarters ahead. The growing popularity for the company’s Enterprise Asset Intelligence solutions is likely be beneficial. Also, acquisitions made by it are likely to be advantageous. For 2021, the company expects more than 25% revenue growth year over year, higher than 23-25% guided earlier. Healthy cash flow allows it to invest in organic growth, execute acquisitions, and repurchase shares. In the past six months, its shares have outperformed the industry. However, the stock is overvalued compared with the industry. The company expects supply chain challenges to persist in the quarters ahead. Escalating costs and expenses pose a major concern for the company. Risks related to international exposure might affect its performance.”

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on ZBRA. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Zebra Technologies in a report on Monday, November 8th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $600.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $610.00 to $615.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $588.43.

Shares of ZBRA stock opened at $605.44 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $557.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $548.16. The company has a market cap of $32.36 billion, a PE ratio of 38.61 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Zebra Technologies has a 12-month low of $363.00 and a 12-month high of $614.09.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $4.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.06 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 36.87% and a net margin of 15.45%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.04 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Zebra Technologies will post 16.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Stephen Edgar Williams sold 76 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $591.84, for a total transaction of $44,979.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Cho sold 802 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $588.01, for a total transaction of $471,584.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,288 shares of company stock worth $8,016,387. 1.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZBRA. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,743,757 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,511,770,000 after purchasing an additional 788,349 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 111.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,123,278 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $592,552,000 after purchasing an additional 591,608 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,656,679 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $739,687,000 after purchasing an additional 233,100 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,410,592 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $746,895,000 after purchasing an additional 184,631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $66,254,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.44% of the company’s stock.

About Zebra Technologies

Zebra Technologies Corp. engages in designing, manufacturing and selling of automatic identification and data capture products. Its products include mobile computers, barcode scanners, radio frequency identification devices (RFID) readers, specialty printers for barcode labeling and personal identification, real-time location systems, accessories and supplies, such as self-adhesive labels and other consumables, and software utilities and applications.

