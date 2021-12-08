Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Shares Sold by YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC

YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 9.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,222 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,686 shares during the period. Zoetis comprises approximately 1.3% of YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $5,285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Zoetis by 216.7% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC boosted its stake in Zoetis by 60.2% during the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc boosted its stake in Zoetis by 72.2% during the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 45.1% during the third quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. 89.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ZTS. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Zoetis in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $264.00 price objective for the company. Barclays upped their target price on Zoetis from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on Zoetis from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $212.30.

In other Zoetis news, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 14,500 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.10, for a total value of $3,234,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 1,315 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.17, for a total value of $265,853.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 46,334 shares of company stock valued at $9,976,947 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

ZTS opened at $225.70 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $211.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $201.33. The company has a quick ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 4.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. Zoetis Inc. has a 12-month low of $141.41 and a 12-month high of $228.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.66.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.15. Zoetis had a return on equity of 52.17% and a net margin of 26.02%. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.10%.

Zoetis Profile

Zoetis, Inc discovers, develops, and manufactures a portfolio of animal health medicines and vaccines. The firm operates through the following segments: United States &International. Its products are complemented by diagnostic products, genetic tests, bio devices, and services. These are designed to meet the needs of veterinarians and the livestock farmers and companion animal.

