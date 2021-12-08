ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) Major Shareholder Sells $18,882,192.40 in Stock

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. sold 326,230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.88, for a total value of $18,882,192.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Carlyle Group Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 6th, Carlyle Group Inc. sold 710,455 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.70, for a total value of $42,414,163.50.

On Monday, November 29th, Carlyle Group Inc. sold 387,043 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.12, for a total value of $27,139,455.16.

On Friday, November 19th, Carlyle Group Inc. sold 485,558 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.55, for a total value of $37,655,022.90.

On Wednesday, November 17th, Carlyle Group Inc. sold 516,765 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.68, for a total value of $39,625,540.20.

On Monday, November 15th, Carlyle Group Inc. sold 371,080 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.77, for a total value of $27,745,651.60.

On Friday, November 12th, Carlyle Group Inc. sold 446,132 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.25, for a total value of $33,125,301.00.

On Monday, November 8th, Carlyle Group Inc. sold 359,692 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.52, for a total value of $26,444,555.84.

On Friday, November 5th, Carlyle Group Inc. sold 600,799 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.02, for a total value of $43,870,342.98.

On Friday, October 29th, Carlyle Group Inc. sold 101,348 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.34, for a total value of $6,824,774.32.

On Monday, October 18th, Carlyle Group Inc. sold 256,423 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.93, for a total value of $17,418,814.39.

Shares of ZI stock opened at $62.78 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $24.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,046.51, a PEG ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $67.85 and a 200-day moving average of $60.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.86 and a 1-year high of $79.17.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $197.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.77 million. ZoomInfo Technologies had a positive return on equity of 9.58% and a negative net margin of 0.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 60.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

ZI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. UBS Group upgraded ZoomInfo Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Truist upped their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Wolfe Research upped their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.11.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TA Associates L.P. acquired a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $3,514,266,000. Capital World Investors grew its stake in ZoomInfo Technologies by 165.5% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 20,663,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,264,420,000 after purchasing an additional 12,879,724 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in ZoomInfo Technologies by 59.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,928,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,097,027,000 after purchasing an additional 6,718,367 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in ZoomInfo Technologies by 20.9% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 12,856,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $786,674,000 after purchasing an additional 2,225,477 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in ZoomInfo Technologies by 10.4% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,581,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,466,000 after purchasing an additional 998,883 shares during the period. 56.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ZoomInfo Technologies Company Profile

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc operates cloud-based go-to-market intelligence platform for sales and marketing teams worldwide. The company's platform provides information and insights on the organizations and professionals. Its customers operate in various industry verticals, including software, business services, manufacturing, telecommunications, financial services, media and internet, transportation, education, hospitality, and real estate, as well as enterprises, mid-market companies, and down to small businesses.

