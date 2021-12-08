Zurich Insurance Group (VTX:ZURN) PT Set at CHF 445 by Credit Suisse Group

Zurich Insurance Group (VTX:ZURN) received a CHF 445 target price from research analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

ZURN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a CHF 395 price target on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Royal Bank of Canada set a CHF 445 price objective on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Kepler Capital Markets set a CHF 490 price objective on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. UBS Group set a CHF 500 price objective on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Barclays set a CHF 440 price objective on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of CHF 441.10.

Zurich Insurance Group has a 1 year low of CHF 262.10 and a 1 year high of CHF 321.80.

Zurich Insurance Group AG is a holding company. The Company and its subsidiaries provide insurance products and related services. Its segments include General Insurance, Global Life, Farmers, Other Operating Businesses and Non-Core Businesses. The General Insurance segment provides a range of motor, home and commercial products and services for individuals, as well as small and large businesses.

